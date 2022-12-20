Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,772 shares.The stock last traded at $241.08 and had previously closed at $238.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Articles

