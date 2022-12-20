GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248,476 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of GSK worth $46,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GSK traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 23,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.04) to GBX 1,535 ($18.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.