Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.