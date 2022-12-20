Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 4,001 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 217.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 414,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283,945 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

