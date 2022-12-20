Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Hits $147.36 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $147.36 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007679 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.39 or 0.05310484 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00497084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,717,892,169 coins and its circulating supply is 12,913,908,169 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

