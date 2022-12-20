Harmony (ONE) Market Capitalization Hits $147.36 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $147.36 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.
Harmony Coin Profile
Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,717,892,169 coins and its circulating supply is 12,913,908,169 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
