Hc Sponsor Llc Buys 25,000 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hyperfine Stock Up 7.2 %

HYPR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,358. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.