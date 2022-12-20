Hc Sponsor Llc Purchases 13,677 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $91,635.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,113,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,635.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hyperfine Stock Up 7.2 %
Hyperfine stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 88,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,358. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.64.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
