Hc Sponsor Llc Purchases 13,677 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $91,635.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,113,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,635.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hyperfine Stock Up 7.2 %

Hyperfine stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 88,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,358. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.