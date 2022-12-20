Hc Sponsor Llc Purchases 78,053 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc acquired 78,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $292,698.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,228,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,198.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
HYPR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 88,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,358. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.64. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.61.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 1,479.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
