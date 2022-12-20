Headwater Exploration Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

