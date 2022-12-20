Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Purchased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,549 shares of company stock worth $15,928 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Health Catalyst Stock Down 4.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.