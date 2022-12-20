Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 9,700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 4.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 247,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.46. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.