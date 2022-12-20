Hedera (HBAR) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $12.34 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00052714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021669 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,906,474,162 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.68122 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04207791 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,587,174.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

