Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.60. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 3,621 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,296. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

