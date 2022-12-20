Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops One Day Volume of $304,409.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00024531 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $147.31 million and $304,409.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013890 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00040077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020536 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00220655 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.04570585 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $294,337.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

