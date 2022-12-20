HEX (HEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.21 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $14.21 billion and $2.81 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $869.94 or 0.05146031 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00497223 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.35 or 0.29460699 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
