HI Price Hits $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, HI has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $66.24 million and approximately $780,308.54 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00014462 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00221776 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02509211 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $772,688.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

