Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of HTH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 408,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,879. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 169,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

