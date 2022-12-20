Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

