Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.53 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.46-$2.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

