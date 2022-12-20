Horizen One Day Volume Hits $7.05 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Horizen has a total market cap of $113.78 million and $7.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00051307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00249322 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00077975 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,167,344 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.