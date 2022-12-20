Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.20 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.29 or 0.00050347 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $109.20 million and $7.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00255133 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,164,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars.

