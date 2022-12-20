Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,566. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

