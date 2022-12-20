Huobi Token Price Reaches $5.36 (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $821.72 million and $11.08 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00031909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

