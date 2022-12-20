Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,325 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

