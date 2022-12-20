HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 4.5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,898,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

HUYA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $752.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

