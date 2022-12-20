IGM Financial Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.04.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGIFF. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
