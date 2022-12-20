Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 612 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at $31,135,455.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $96,489.96.

On Monday, October 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $123,086.04.

Impinj Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 349,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,828. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $129.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.