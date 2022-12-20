Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 770 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($9.48) to GBX 770 ($9.35) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.87) to GBX 735 ($8.93) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 725 ($8.81) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Informa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Informa Stock Performance

Informa stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Informa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

