Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Monday.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.78. 130,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,223. Innospec has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.34. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.35 million. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

In other news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

