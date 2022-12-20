Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stock Holdings Increased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF accounts for 1.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 7.32% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOUP. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOUP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. 4,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

