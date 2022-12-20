Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 22,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,604,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

