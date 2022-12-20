Insider Buying: Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $55,253.70 in Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Hc Sponsor Llc bought 8,410 shares of Hyperfine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $55,253.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
HYPR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 88,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,358. Hyperfine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 1,479.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYPR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth $2,025,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Hyperfine during the third quarter worth about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyperfine by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
