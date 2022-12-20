Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells $34,031.25 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.63. 2,334,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

