Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells $34,031.25 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.63. 2,334,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
