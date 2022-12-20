Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CEO Sells 10,572 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,874. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 20.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

