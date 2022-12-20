Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells 6,103 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $77,813.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,855. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

