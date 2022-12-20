Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 117,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 321,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 134,859 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

