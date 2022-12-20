International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.84. 71,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 123,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 price target (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

International Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.32.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

