Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Acquires 4,930 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.2% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

