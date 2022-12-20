Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $145.70.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

