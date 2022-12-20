Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $228,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 114,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,481,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $387.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

