Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Raised by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,358 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,092. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

