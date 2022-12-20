Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,652. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60.

