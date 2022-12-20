Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 3.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PDBC stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

