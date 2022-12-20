Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Lifted by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 33,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.