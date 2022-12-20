Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.