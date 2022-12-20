Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brenntag (FRA: BNR):

12/7/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/5/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €99.00 ($105.32) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/30/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/29/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €80.00 ($85.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/28/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/25/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($95.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/24/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/10/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €81.00 ($86.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($91.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($89.36) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €98.00 ($104.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($90.43) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/9/2022 – Brenntag was given a new €87.00 ($92.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA BNR traded up €0.68 ($0.72) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €57.00 ($60.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,716 shares. Brenntag SE has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.49.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

