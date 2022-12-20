Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yiren Digital (YRD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD):

12/15/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Yiren Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/21/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Yiren Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

YRD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.