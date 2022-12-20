Iowa State Bank Buys 7,945 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.
