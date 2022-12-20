Iowa State Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 366,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,009,061 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

