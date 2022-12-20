Iowa State Bank Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

